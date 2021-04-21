Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.96.

NYSE FIS opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

