Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,976. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $388.91 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.