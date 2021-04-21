Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

LEG stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

