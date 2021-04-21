Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to $16.75 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $16.25 to $16.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

