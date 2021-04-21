Critical Comparison: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) vs. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AVITA Medical and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.02%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.88%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $14.26 million 30.14 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -9.60 Vapotherm $48.10 million 11.43 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -7.77

AVITA Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm -47.80% -51.59% -29.83%

Risk and Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.