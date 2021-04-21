CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1,846.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.