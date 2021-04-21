Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cricut stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

