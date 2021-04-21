Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

