Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

