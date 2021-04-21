Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

