Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

UNP opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

