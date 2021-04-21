Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 290 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 115.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

