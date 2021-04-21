Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

