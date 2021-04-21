Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 555 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 896,865 shares of company stock valued at $69,024,363.

NYSE:PINS opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.