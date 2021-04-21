Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $96.75.

