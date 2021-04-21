Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

WSM traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,107. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

