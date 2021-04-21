Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report sales of $152.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $156.44 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $119.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $679.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $699.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $846.19 million, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $879.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.13.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $258.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $150.88 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,590 shares of company stock worth $37,219,945 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,375,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

