CoTrader Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.94 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $57,802.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

