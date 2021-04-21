Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $373.49. 61,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,205. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

