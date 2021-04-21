CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $992,091.10 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527,465 shares in the company, valued at $764,561,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,226. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

