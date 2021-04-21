Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$6.32. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 572,812 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.20%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.