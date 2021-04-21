Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $98.15 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $98.15 million and $18.83 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00683449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.63 or 0.07375878 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

