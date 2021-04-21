Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. Corteva has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.