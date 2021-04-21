Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.93 Million

Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report sales of $160.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.72 million and the lowest is $157.59 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $643.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $674.03 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,517,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 573,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 546,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

