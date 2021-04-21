CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $126,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.76. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

