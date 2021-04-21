Cordant Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

