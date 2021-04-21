Cordant Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cordant Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 109,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

