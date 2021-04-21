Cordant Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 459.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 42,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $62.39.

