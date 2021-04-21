Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,883,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,252.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Copperbank Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.78 price target for the company.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

