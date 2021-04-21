Contrasting Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fair Isaac and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 5 0 2.83 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $536.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $53.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 11.82 $236.41 million $8.55 61.24 Phreesia $124.78 million 17.55 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -10.84

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 18.26% 98.78% 16.29% Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Phreesia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.