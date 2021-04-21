Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.75. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 70,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,759. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

