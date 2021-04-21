Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

