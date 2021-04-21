Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,628,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

NYSE:PINS opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $69,024,363 in the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

