Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $41,216.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,809,068 coins and its circulating supply is 10,623,914 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

