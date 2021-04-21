Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

CPSI stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $436.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

