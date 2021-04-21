Comparing Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telecom Argentina and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00 Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Crexendo has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Crexendo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Crexendo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $4.00 billion 0.50 -$91.00 million ($0.17) -27.18 Crexendo $14.44 million 7.62 $1.14 million $0.07 85.43

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 3.84% 2.72% 1.46% Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telecom Argentina on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

