Comparing Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) & KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A KDDI 12.78% 13.56% 6.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shangri-La Asia and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and KDDI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $2.43 billion 1.47 $152.49 million N/A N/A KDDI $48.18 billion 1.48 $5.89 billion $1.27 12.21

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Risk and Volatility

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KDDI beats Shangri-La Asia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants. It is also involved in the hotel ownership, and property rental and sale business; and property investment, as well as wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it had equity interests in 78 operating hotels with 34,996 rooms. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others. It also provides non-telecommunications services, such as the au WALLET Market product sales services through au shops; energy services under the au Denki brand; and education services under the AEON brand. The Life Design Services segment offers online and offline value-added non-telecommunications services; subscription services, such as thedigital content of au Smart Pass/au Smart Pass Premium; commerce services under the au Wowman brand; and other services, as well as insurance and other services in the financing business. The Business Services segment offers mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as networks, applications, and cloud services to a range ofcorporate customers, which comprise small and other corporations. It also provides various services in the IoT sector. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT Solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and researchand development of technologies. KDDI Corporation has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.