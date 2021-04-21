Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

