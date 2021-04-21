Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,910 shares of company stock valued at $76,030.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ESXB opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

