Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. 3,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

