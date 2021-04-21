Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $223.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $138.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $880.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $914.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $921.50 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $955.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

