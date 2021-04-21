Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

