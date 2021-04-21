Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,322. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $318.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.11 and its 200-day moving average is $267.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

