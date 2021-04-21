CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day moving average is $274.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

