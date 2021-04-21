Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

