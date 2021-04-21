Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.71. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,028,080 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

