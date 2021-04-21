CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $576.35 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth $3,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

