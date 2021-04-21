Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,905 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

ETX stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.