Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

