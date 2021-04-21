Civic (CVC) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Civic has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $365.20 million and $69.94 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00067848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00675277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.56 or 0.07238377 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.